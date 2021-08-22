William Paterson University to Offer Affordable and Quality Online Undergraduate Degree Programs Aimed at Working Adults
William Paterson University is expanding its portfolio of fully online degree programs to include nine new online bachelor's degrees beginning in fall 2021. In accordance with the University's mission of offering an outstanding and affordable education to a diverse traditional and nontraditional student body, these new offerings, part of the University's WP Online platform, will complement more than 20 existing fully online graduate degree programs in business, education, and healthcare.
