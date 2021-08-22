Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

American Airlines deploys planes to help with evacuation in Afghanistan

By Kaley Johnson
Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, was one of six airlines called on Sunday by the Pentagon to help evacuate Afghanistan refugees. Starting Monday, the airline will send three aircraft to the Arabian Peninsula and Europe to help with the emergency evacuation of U.S. citizens and refugees in Kabul, the airline said in a statement. American Airlines is part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet, a group of airlines that is committed to help the U.S. Department of Defense when needed.

www.kansas.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Help Refugees#Emergency Evacuation#Pentagon#U N#Unhcr#Afghans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
Lifestylepaddleyourownkanoo.com

Flight Attendants Working Afghan Evacuation Flights Told to Pack Their Own Water as 12-Hour Delays at Dulles Reported

Flight attendants working on Afghanistan evacuation flights have been advised to pack their own supplies of water, disposable gloves and sanitation wipes after delays caused by a bottleneck at Washington Dulles International Airport saw Afghan refugees waiting on planes for between 8 to 12 hours after arriving from U.S. military bases in Europe and the Middle East.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Aerospace & DefenseWJTV.com

C-17 cargo jet leaving Afghanistan was carrying more evacuees — a lot more — than initially thought, USAF confirms

(NEXSTAR) – A C-17 cargo plane that left from Afghanistan on Aug. 15 was not actually carrying 640 evacuees, despite a previous report by the Department of Defense. The U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command issued a correction several days after the flight left Kabul’s airport, explaining that the original count didn’t include children.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

Flight Attendants Left Scathing After Pilots at American Airlines Regional Carrier Get Bumper Pay Raise

Flight attendants at an American Airline regional carrier are furious after the airline announced a bumper pay rise for pilots with some expected rake in as much as $180,000 in bonuses alone. Meanwhile, some flight attendants at Piedmont Airlines say they are barely surviving on wages that fall way short of colleagues wearing the same uniform at mainline AA.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Video appears to show Taliban ‘test-driving’ captured Air Force Blackhawk helicopter

A video of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxiing on the ground at the Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan has emerged after the Taliban seized control of up to 200,000 firearms, 20,000 Humvees and hundreds of aircraft that were financed by the US for the Afghan army.In the video, however, it was not clear who was behind the controls, and it doesn’t show the UH-60 Blackhawk flying or taking off the ground.The one-minute video, shared on Twitter, shows the $6mn Blackhawk helicopter — described as having been captured from Afghan security forces — moving along the tarmac at a seemingly...
Aerospace & DefenseThomasNet Industrial News Room

What Went Wrong with the F-35 Fighter Jet?

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The most expensive fighter jet in history is also one...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

“We Really Don’t Want to Fight With You”: United Airlines Flight Attendant Tells Passengers During Face Mask Speech

A United Airlines flight attendant has apparently been caught on video telling passengers that she “really doesn’t want to fight” them over the federal face mask mandate that requires all passengers aged two and over to wear a face mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking or classed as exempt due to a medical reason.
Lifestyletravelnoire.com

9 Craziest Fines Imposed By The FAA For Unruly Passengers

After more than a year of being in the house, people have obviously forgotten how to act. And the FAA fines for acting out on an airplane are getting crazier than ever. In recent months, it’s felt like there’s a new news story about some passenger or another acting out on an aircraft. We recently spoke to psychologist Dr. Leo Flanagan, to get his expert opinion on the matter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy