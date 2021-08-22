American Airlines deploys planes to help with evacuation in Afghanistan

A video of a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter taxiing on the ground at the Kandahar Airport in southeastern Afghanistan has emerged after the Taliban seized control of up to 200,000 firearms, 20,000 Humvees and hundreds of aircraft that were financed by the US for the Afghan army.In the video, however, it was not clear who was behind the controls, and it doesn’t show the UH-60 Blackhawk flying or taking off the ground.The one-minute video, shared on Twitter, shows the $6mn Blackhawk helicopter — described as having been captured from Afghan security forces — moving along the tarmac at a seemingly...