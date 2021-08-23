Buffalo Fire crews respond to home near MLK Park

Four adults and a child are being assisted by Red Cross after Buffalo firefighters responded to a two-story home near MLK Park on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the home at 70 West Parade Avenue shortly after 8:15 p.m. and backup was requested shortly after.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home when a 2 On Your Side photojournalist arrived, and smoke was heavy along much of the street.

Buffalo Fire officials say the fire started on the second floor of the occupied residential building.

It's unclear if anyone was inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. Two dogs were saved from the building.

Fire crews were still actively working on the home more than an hour after it was first reported. Investigators estimated the damage at $280,000.

Exposure damage was found at 74 West Parade Avenue, where damage was estimated at $25,000.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.