Volleyball

New-look Rockets try to stay atop Three Rivers West Division

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad-Cities Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGINGTON — Over the years, Orion and Riverdale had asserted themselves as the dominant volleyball powers in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. In 2020, a new challenger rose up to loosen those teams' grip on the conference championship. By virtue of splitting their two matches with Orion, the Rockridge Rockets captured the crown with a 9-1 mark, topping the runner-up Chargers and third-place Riverdale.

