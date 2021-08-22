First of two closures planned for Highway 43 starting Monday

It will be the middle of October until construction cones disappear from Highway 42 in Kewaunee County. Work on a 14-mile stretch of Highway 42 between Duvall Street in the city of Kewaunee to the Kewaunee/Door County line will begin on Monday. The road will remain open to traffic throughout the project, but you may find flagging operations as necessary in the work zone. The $3.7 million project includes resurfacing the highway, widening the paved shoulders, and adding rumble strips near the center and edge lines. No work is being done on the highway in the city of Algoma between Feld Street and West Greenfield Avenue. Mark Kantola from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this was actually a project that got moved up.