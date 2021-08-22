Cancel
First of two closures planned for Highway 43 starting Monday

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISDOM, Mont. - Highway 43 will be temporarily closed starting Monday for bridge replacement. The work is part of a previously rescheduled closure of the highway to replace two of the Trail Creek Bridges. Highway 43 will be closed 24 hours a day from mile marker 7.5 to Wisdom starting...

