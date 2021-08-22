Letter to the Editor: Con Ed Damages Roads

Did you think residents wouldn’t notice your deception in Aug. 24, 2021’s staff report on the closed session regarding the Hotel Laguna? According to statements by Council members Weiss and Iseman at the last council meeting, there was no potential litigation discussed concerning the Hotel Laguna. The developer-friendly Liberate Laguna Forward threesome of Sue Kempf, Peter Blake, and Bob Whalen did not make any contradictory statements to that. Neither did the City Manager. Neither did the City Attorney when given the chance to speak or correct the record. Yet in this staff report, and I quote “On June 29, 2021, in connection with a conference of the City Council with its legal counsel and others at a closed session regarding the potential litigation related to the project, the City Counsel was notified of the City Manager’s and Community Development Director’s intention to modify the stop-work order”.
