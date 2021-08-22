Letter to the Editor: Con Ed Damages Roads

The following letter was sent to City Councilman Steven Matteo:. We are writing this letter to you to bring your attention to a very bad flooding situation we have to deal with due to Hurricane Henri. Our community is located on Columbus Avenue, between Targee Street and West Fingerboard Road. This past Saturday night, at about 1:30 a.m., our street started bursting with muddy water. It first came out from the manhole in the middle of the street, then from the sewage drains from both sides of the street. The flood was so intensive and turned our street into a river in about 30 minutes. This situation continued for about two hours before all the water receded. As a result of this horrible flooding, at least four cars were totally damaged, and many cars were flooded with dirty, muddy water and we are not sure if they can safely stay on the road. In addition, many houses’ basements were flooded . . .