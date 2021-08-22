Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Con Ed Damages Roads

By Paul Feiner
riverjournalonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years Con Ed has been doing lots of underground gas pipe replacements around the region. The infrastructure work is needed and is important for our safety. What’s needed is for Con Ed to provide the public and local government officials with a 5-10 year plan of roads that are going to be cut up.

