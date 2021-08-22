Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

08/22/21: Back-to-School Safety

trumbull-ct.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that schools are about to open the Trumbull Police would like to remind drivers of some tips for safety since more cars and now buses will be on the roads. Not only do we expect additional vehicular traffic, we will also see an increase in pedestrians on the roads, as students wait for buses and walk to and from school. Many students are also driven to school at various times to include after school activities. Faculty members will also be on the roads during these various times.

www.trumbull-ct.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#School Bus#Vehicular Traffic#The Trumbull Police
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Posted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Board says RFK assassin Sirhan changed man; grants parole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel...
Posted by
The Hill

ISIS-K commander told CNN before Kabul attack that group was waiting to strike

An ISIS-K commander said in a CNN interview conducted two weeks before the terrorist organization’s deadly bombing attack on Kabul’s airport Thursday that the group was waiting for a time to strike. In the interview, which first aired Friday, the insurgent group leader told CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward...
Posted by
NBC News

DeSantis' school mask mandate ban is unlawful, Florida judge rules

A Florida judge on Friday knocked down the state's order banning local school districts from implementing mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper's decision followed a four-day trial, which was held online as the state struggles to contain the spread of Covid-19. School districts have the right to...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Ida has strengthened to a Category 2 storm in the Gulf of Mexico as it approaches Louisiana. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Saturday afternoon to 100 mph (155 kph). Ida is expected to strengthen to an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall likely west of New Orleans late Sunday.
Posted by
The Hill

People with delta variant twice as likely to be hospitalized: study

People who contract the delta variant of the coronavirus are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who contract the original strain, according to a study published in The Lancet on Friday. Researchers in the United Kingdom evaluated patients with COVID-19 in England between March 29 and May 23....

Comments / 0

Community Policy