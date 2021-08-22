08/22/21: Back-to-School Safety
Now that schools are about to open the Trumbull Police would like to remind drivers of some tips for safety since more cars and now buses will be on the roads. Not only do we expect additional vehicular traffic, we will also see an increase in pedestrians on the roads, as students wait for buses and walk to and from school. Many students are also driven to school at various times to include after school activities. Faculty members will also be on the roads during these various times.www.trumbull-ct.gov
