The Houston Glass Club Show is one of the top-rated and respected shows in the United States, focused on vintage and antique glass and collectibles. The event will feature thirty of the nation's leading dealers and collectors specializing in high quality, prized vintage and antique glass. In addition, the event will also feature twenty dealers in general antiques and collectibles, repair services.