Chippewa Valley Pregame

Detroit Catholic Central and Chippewa Valley played a fast-paced, exciting night cap to the first day of the Detroit Prep Kickoff Classic with the Big Reds coming out on top. - There are a lot of weapons on this Chippewa team. The one who had the biggest night was senior running back Cephus Harris who is committed to Youngstown State but the question people were asking throughout the game was whether or not other schools would jump in once they saw film of this game. Harris scored four times, several of them in spectacular fashion. He runs with great balance and his lower center of gravity allows him to run through arm tackles. Then he showed breakaway ability once he got into the open field. Sometimes, the word 'steal' is overused in recruiting, in this case, it's applicable for the Penguins and Harris.