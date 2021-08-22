Mesquite Police Department Daily Log: Aug. 21

08/26/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 08/24/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210824079 Traffic accident W/O injury Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Perry, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:05 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:09 Time Completed : 19:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 19:05 Time Dispatched: 19:08 Time Arrived : 19:10 Time Completed : 20:02 Synopsis: An Officer responded and completed a report of a minor traffic accident involving two vehicles. 210824080 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:16 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:16 Time Completed : 19:24 Synopsis: 210824081 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : RIVERSIDE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 19:56 Time Completed : 20:05 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 19:52 Time Dispatched: 19:55 Time Arrived : 19:56 Time Completed : 20:10 Synopsis: 210824082 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, R Hughes, J Perry, D Woods Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : Unit: B2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:29 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: 22:52 Time Arrived : 21:30 Time Completed : 21:43 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 21:26 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:39 Time Completed : 23:07 Synopsis: A detective conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations. One female was arrested on drug related charges. 210824083 K9 Search Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:42 Time Dispatched: 22:13 Time Arrived : 21:43 Time Completed : 22:52 Synopsis: 210824084 Noise Disturbance Incident Address : Buteo Bnd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched: 23:10 Time Arrived : 23:12 Time Completed : 23:26 Unit: B2 Time Reported: 23:06 Time Dispatched: 23:10 Time Arrived : 23:16 Time Completed : 23:25 Synopsis: 210825001 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Stratton, J Perry Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B2 Time Reported: 00:10 Time Dispatched: 00:14 Time Arrived : 00:15 Time Completed : 00:25 Unit: R2 Time Reported: 00:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:14 Time Completed : Synopsis: 210825002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : SHADOW HAWK RDG Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: D Woods Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A2 Time Reported: 03:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:43 Time Completed : 03:48 Synopsis: 210825003 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 210825004 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 210825005 Agency Assistance Incident Address : S HAFEN LN Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Bruehl, J Gleave, A Castaneda Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:04 Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:51 Unit: C3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:04 Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 06:49 Unit: ENG31 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:06 Time Arrived : 06:14 Time Completed : 06:14 Unit: R3 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:04 Time Arrived : 06:09 Time Completed : 08:42 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 05:59 Time Dispatched: 06:06 Time Arrived : 06:06 Time Completed : 07:16 Synopsis: 21ACO2626 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Jose L Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H1 Time Reported: 05:35 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:35 Time Completed : 06:46 Synopsis: 21ACO2627 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:51 Time Completed : 06:41 Synopsis: 21MCC3318 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Graffam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 19:56 Time Dispatched: 19:57 Time Arrived : 19:57 Time Completed : 19:57 Synopsis: 21MCC3319 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 21:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:39 Synopsis: 21MDC0461 Court Order Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: C Empey Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: J4 Time Reported: 18:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:41 Time Completed : 19:59 Synopsis: A female adult was taken into custody for a court order for 24 hours hold in the detention center. 21MDC0462 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: H Rodriguez Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J7 Time Reported: 19:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:02 Time Completed : 19:38 Synopsis: One adult female strip searched prior to being housed. 