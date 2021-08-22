Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Juventus bench for Serie A opener amid future doubts
Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Juventus' 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener Sunday, amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute, introduced on 60 minutes for Alvaro Morata, in a chaotic ending to the match that saw the Portugal international see yellow for excessive celebration after he thought he'd scored the match winner only for VAR to rule it out for offside.tv5.espn.com
