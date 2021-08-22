Cancel
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Juventus bench for Serie A opener amid future doubts

By James Olley
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Juventus' 2-2 draw against Udinese in their Serie A opener Sunday, amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. Ronaldo eventually came on as a substitute, introduced on 60 minutes for Alvaro Morata, in a chaotic ending to the match that saw the Portugal international see yellow for excessive celebration after he thought he'd scored the match winner only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

