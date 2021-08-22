Sr. Josephine St. Leger, of Newport, Passes at 89

Sister Josephine of Jesus St. Leger, SJC, 89, of Newport, RI, passed away on August 16, 2021, at St. Clare Home. Josephine St. Leger was born in O’Callaghan’s Mills, County Clare, Ireland to Patrick and Mary Anne (Kelleher) St. Leger on December 3, 1931. Life began for little Josie in the lovely countryside. She was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom were educated at the local National School where faith and life were closely linked. While the distance from home to school was close to two miles, the daily trudge by country roads or through the fields were times of growth. Nature at the different seasons gave plenty of scope for learning. Friendships to last a lifetime were forged during these early years.