Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

On Faith: Hope is Here Quote of the Week

By Cindy Trane Christeson
newportbeachindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Hope is Here quote of the week, courtesy of On Faith writer Cindy Christeson:. “We are the wire, God is the current. Our only power is to let the current pass through us.” — Carlo Carretto.

www.newportbeachindy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faith
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
ReligionPosted by
95.3 The Bear

6 Things That We Think Are In The Bible, But Are Not

I recently read a short list of things that people often quote as bible scripture. These common Bible references are not actually in the Bible. How many of these have you heard or quoted?. #1. SPARE THE ROD AND SPOIL THE CHILD. There is a similar verse, Proverbs 13:24. He...
Religionam630theword.com

Why Ezra 7:10 Is a Verse Every Believer Should Know

We all have our favorite Bible verses. Sometimes our favorite verse changes over time in the context of where we are and what we are going through. Sometimes a favorite verse follows us through various circumstances, and some of us can’t pick a ‘favorite verse’ because there are so many to choose from! I seem to fall into the last category. Asking me what my favorite verse is can be like asking me what my favorite movie is. Are we talking Christmas movies? Westerns? Rom-Coms? Action-Adventure? 80’s movies? It’s difficult to even pick my favorite out of those genres, much less one, all-time favorite movie. I say all this to say that I have several verses that I would consider among my ‘favorites’, and Ezra 7:10 is one that I am always drawn back to for a lot of reasons.
Religionvcyamerica.org

Many prophecy students say that the Pope is the Antichrist

JD: A number of people who tend to think that the Pope will be the Antichrist. Your thoughts from a Biblical prospective?. DJ: Well Jimmy even going back to the reformers many thought the Pope is the Antichrist. But John says in I John that the Antichrist is someone who denies that Jesus is coming in the flesh but Roman Catholicism affirms Jesus did. And one reason people think the Pope will be the Antichrist is because of the harlot in Revelation 17. The Antichrist will be a political and military leader who will rise from obscurity. The little horn of Daniel 7 and He will revive the Roman Empire based on chapters 2 and 7 of Daniel.
Religionnsjonline.com

THE WORD: God will keep his promises

Obadiah follows the books of Philemon, Third John and Second John on the list of the shortest books of the Bible. Like the others on this list, Obadiah is a single chapter. It has fewer verses than Philemon, with 21, but has more words. The Book of Obadiah is the...
Religionpraisedc.com

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Often times it’s not until we lose control that we realize who’s in control. Whether or not you’ve found yourself in this situation spiraling out of control, knowing when to “give it to God” is vital. What does giving it to God mean?. Most might think it means giving up...
Religionam630theword.com

5 Tips for Pastors Moving out of the Pastorate into Denominational Work

Some 15 years ago I transitioned from pastoring (for 42 years) into the office of the Director of Missions for the SBC churches of Metro New Orleans. My experience has me wanting to share ideas with friends such as Louisiana’s Dr. Steve Horn, who left the pastorate of FBC Lafayette to become Executive of that state’s SBC churches. Or, Dr. Shawn Parker, who left FBC Columbus MS for the Executive office in Mississippi.
ReligionTimes Gazette

Jesus is the only way

God is love: 1 John 4:8-10. But one of the most dangerous messages people are promoting today is: (because God is love no one is going to hell and everyone is going to Heaven. Not only is everyone going to heaven, but there are many ways in which to arrive).
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Does God speak back to you in your prayers?

We have a crisis going on in our lives right now, so I have been in perpetual praying mode. I’m basically praying without ceasing, like 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 states. “16 Rejoice always, 17 pray without ceasing, 18 give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
Religioncaringmagazine.org

How to eat your Bible: Truly knowing the Word of God

I vividly remember a point in my life when the Bible was completely foreign to me. I had heard and understood the Gospel, confessed my sins to the Lord, believed in Jesus Christ alone for salvation, attended church regularly, prayed often, participated in small groups, told other people about Jesus and even played in the praise band. But amid it all, I knew something big was lacking in my Christian life. I didn’t read my Bible.
Religionchurchleaders.com

5 Things I Wish Christians Would Admit About The Bible

The Bible. Christians talk about it all the time, though I never quite know what they mean when they do. That is to say, other than the easily tossed-off catch phrase, “God’s Word,” I’m not sure what the Bible is to many who claim it as the sacred text that guides their life. I’m positive we’re not all on the same page, so to speak.
Religionelizabethton.com

There is a cost to being a Christian

Dear Rev. Graham: There are many churches today that claim that portions of the Bible are no longer relevant. It is staggering to see how many people are buying into this theory while calling themselves Christians. How can this be reconciled? — P.H. Dear P.H.: Many people who call themselves...
Religionsjnewsonline.com

Pastoral Commentary: God answers our prayers when we accept His call in our lives

“Greater love hath no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends. (NIV- one) Ye are my friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you. Henceforth I call you not servants; for the servant knows (NIV) not what his lord doeth: but I have called you friends; for all things that I have heard of my Father I have made known unto you.  Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain; that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you. These things I command you, that ye love one another.” John 15:13-17 (KJV)
Religionebcky.com

Today’s Verse – Proverbs 3:11-12 (KJV)

My son, do not despise the LORD’s discipline and do not resent his rebuke, because the LORD disciplines those he loves, as a father the son he delights in. Discipline, even when it is not falsely confused with punishment, is considered onerous, irritating, and unnecessary. The lazy and sinful part of us wants no boundaries, even if they are good, and no direction because it might conflict with what we want to do. But the Lord disciplines out of love to bless us. It is a sign of his delight. Why? Because he is not content to leave us unchanged, unmotivated, and disinterested. He wants to move us closer to our goal: Jesus!
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Accept God’s Will No Matter What

This column includes small doses of Rebbe Nachman’s wisdom, helping us to get through the week in a more spiritual way. “And do not rely on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5) Rebbe Nachman tells us an important foundational concept in Likutey Moharan II, 12: “When we follow our own reasoning...
ReligionNevada Appeal

Faith & Insight: Spirit of the mind

“And be renewed in the spirit of your mind,” Ephesians 4:23. Here we are late into 2021 as of this writing, and we have not escaped the need of Jesus changing our hearts as believers. We need the presence of our savior so we can be the peacemakers he has...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Survey Finds ‘Remarkable and Devastating’ Drop in Biblical Beliefs of Born-Again Christians

According to a new survey from Probe Ministries, born-again Christians have experienced a “startling degradation” in their biblical beliefs during the past decade. Summarizing the organization’s 2020 “Religious Views & Practices Survey,” president Kerby Anderson says, “Pastors and church leaders just can’t assume any longer that the members of their church or Christian organization have a biblical worldview.”
Religionabc17news.com

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joseph Smith Jr. (December 23, 1805-June 27, 1844) founded the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints around 1830. He is seen as a living prophet. “The Book of Mormon” is believed to be the result of Joseph...
ReligionShelbyville News

A relationship with Jesus is our primary concern

As we’ve seen in the past year or so, we live in a time of great social upheaval. Our world, and especially our nation, has been rocked with political violence, rioting, racial disturbances and a global pandemic. Add on top of that our ongoing issues – poverty, crime, corruption and the like – and it’s no wonder the Bible says that our world is dying right in front of our eyes (1 John 2:17).

Comments / 0

Community Policy