Man charged with assault of Charleston parks employee

CHARLESTON — A man has been charged in connection with the physical assault of a Charleston Parks and Recreation Department employee. According a sworn police affidavit, the employee told police she was emptying trash from bins in the Morton Park pavilions on Aug. 19 when she observed Christopher J. Ingram “with his head down on a table.” The employee said she asked the man how he was doing, to which he mumbled a response, and then she went about her tasks.