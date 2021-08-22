Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, IL

Man charged with assault of Charleston parks employee

By Athena Pajer
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON — A man has been charged in connection with the physical assault of a Charleston Parks and Recreation Department employee. According a sworn police affidavit, the employee told police she was emptying trash from bins in the Morton Park pavilions on Aug. 19 when she observed Christopher J. Ingram “with his head down on a table.” The employee said she asked the man how he was doing, to which he mumbled a response, and then she went about her tasks.

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, IL
City
Lincoln, IL
Charleston, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Police#Recreation Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy