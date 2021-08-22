Cancel
MLB

Phillies activate 1B Rhys Hoskins, demote 3B Alec Bohm

philadelphiaherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Phillies activated first baseman Rhys Hoskins from the injured list prior to Sunday's series finale against the host San Diego Padres. Hoskins, 28, has been sidelined with a groin injury since competing in a game on Aug. 5. He leads the Phillies with 24 homers, 29 doubles and 68 RBIs, and is batting .394 with three of those home runs and 11 driven in over his past 10 contests.

Manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that Hoskins (groin) will remain on the 10-day injured list through Wednesday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Hoskins has been targeting a return at some point during the series in Arizona, but based on Girardi's update, he won't be activated until the final game in the desert at the earliest. Brad Miller is set to fill his void at first base again Tuesday and that is likely to be the case until Hoskins is reinstated.

