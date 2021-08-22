Radio.181, colorful new commercial tower, nears completion in Washington Heights
This summer, the critically acclaimed film In the Heights presented the rich history and culture of Washington Heights. The neighborhood is also known for its great food and easy access to parks, but not for luxury living or as a hotbed of retail and hospitality. However, developer Youngwoo & Associates is undaunted. Radio.181, a ground up mixed-use tower located at 2420 Amsterdam Avenue (on the corner of West 181st Street) is winding down construction, as photos from consultant Rinaldi Group show.www.cityrealty.com
