Radio.181, colorful new commercial tower, nears completion in Washington Heights

Do you consider yourself an amateur architecture or design lover? Whether you do or don't, you might still be able to recognize the design work associated with Art Deco. This iconic style is closely tied to the Roaring Twenties and to the aesthetics of The Great Gatsby. Both the architecture and art of Art Deco feature clean lines in interesting patterns, including zigzags, chevron patterns, and repetitive offset lines that step backward along the page or building face. There are also very popular pattern motifs like the sunburst, which features lines radiating out to create an abstract design of rays from the sun.