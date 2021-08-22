Denver Golden Goal Sinks Rams

DENVER – A quick golden goal from Denver sealed the 1-0 overtime win over Colorado State Sunday afternoon on CIBER Field at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Throughout the game, both teams had their share of momentum offensively. For the Rams that came in the first half and early. Nine minutes in, Liv Layton had a cross that Kristen Noonan nearly footed, but landed high. Six minutes later, Gracie Armstrong had a run at the goal, but the keeper jumped out to stop it after a long touch. Later in the 34th minute, Izzy Wildermuth and Armstrong had two shots in the box back-to-back that were saved.