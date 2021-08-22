Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Denver Golden Goal Sinks Rams

csurams.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER – A quick golden goal from Denver sealed the 1-0 overtime win over Colorado State Sunday afternoon on CIBER Field at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium. Throughout the game, both teams had their share of momentum offensively. For the Rams that came in the first half and early. Nine minutes in, Liv Layton had a cross that Kristen Noonan nearly footed, but landed high. Six minutes later, Gracie Armstrong had a run at the goal, but the keeper jumped out to stop it after a long touch. Later in the 34th minute, Izzy Wildermuth and Armstrong had two shots in the box back-to-back that were saved.

csurams.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
State
South Dakota State
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Goal#Sinks#Csu#Du#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy