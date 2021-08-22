Graham Potter claims Brighton's perfect start to the season is not down to a 'special thing'... but the Albion manager knows that resilience and togetherness have finally turned impressive performances into points after win over Watford

Brighton boss Graham Potter praised the impact made by his substitutes after the Seagulls opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-1 come-from-behind win at Burnley.The hosts took the lead via a second-minute James Tarkowski header – which stood after a VAR check amid Brighton protests that the defender had fouled Neal Maupay – and Burnley went on to rattle the frame of the goal twice before half-time, Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting a post and Ben Mee the bar.Potter subsequently saw changes pay off in the second half as the visitors turned things around, with Jakub Moder, within moments of...