Graham Potter claims Brighton's perfect start to the season is not down to a 'special thing'... but the Albion manager knows that resilience and togetherness have finally turned impressive performances into points after win over Watford
As Brighton's fortunes begin to turn, so the questions have started to shift, too. But still Graham Potter has no easy answer. Throughout last season, he tried to explain why fine performances were not translating into points. This time round, the Brighton boss can offer no simple explanation for why they are.www.chatsports.com
