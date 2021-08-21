Cancel
Vermont State

Some Vermont clubs to require proof of vaccination for entry

By The Associated Press
Boston Globe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Some Vermont entertainment venues are asking visitors for proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend events. Higher Ground in South Burlington and the Vermont Comedy Club in Burlington have announced such policies, and the coffee house, bar and music venue Radio Bean and the bar Three Needs, both in Burlington, enacted similar plans earlier this month, the Burlington Free Press reported.

www.bostonglobe.com

