Former USC quarterback and FOX College Football analyst Matt Leinart picked Oregon as the team to beat in the Pac-12 in 2021. “It’s Oregon again,” Leinart said via FOX College Football. “I think USC’s got a shot but Oregon with the way they’re built from a personnel standpoint and really we talk about championship culture in a program and all of those things with coaching and that’s what Mario Cristobal is doing and continues to do for the Oregon Ducks. He’s recruiting at a very, very high level. If you look at just the defense along you got Thibodeaux and Justin Flow and Mase Funa. You got five-star guys all over that field who are really good players and they’re developing those players.”