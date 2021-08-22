Cancel
Law Enforcement

Charles Chihak: Hagedorn thanks law enforcement in this case

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Does anyone else find it odd that Minnesota GOP Congressman Jim Hagedorn swiftly changed the subject when asked about campaign contributions given him by an acquaintance who is charged with sex-trafficking? He immediately said that he wanted to thank law enforcement for apprehending this Minnesota GOP supporter and also a woman who was the head of the University of St. Thomas GOP chapter who had fled to Florida.

www.winonadailynews.com

