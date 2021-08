A Louisiana child under the age of one has died of Covid-19 this week, according to a statement released by the Louisiana Department of Health.The officials said the death was attributed to the more contagious Delta variant and low vaccination rates in the state.Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 12,226 covid-19 deaths in Louisiana. Kids and babies infected with Covid-19 typically are not hospitalised or die from the disease. But that does not mean all kids’ infections aren’t severe, especially with the new variant.Governor John Bel Edwards said in the state’s fourth surge, younger people are...