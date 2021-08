Don Everly died over the weekend, and a whole bunch of senior citizens – women and men – felt as if one of the few remaining links to their “Happy Days’’ was gone. Don Everly was 84. He and his younger brother, Phil, formed the rock and roll vocal duo, the Everly Brothers. Phil died in 2014. Together, they were a couple of young guys with oversized acoustic guitars, a bit of a swagger and about the tightest harmonies you’ll find this side of the Beach Boys, or maybe the heavenly choir.