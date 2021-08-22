Flames Unlikely to Extend Sean Monahan, Could Look for Trade Options
Need for change, a lack of production and some concerns related to injuries may have created a situation where Calgary Flames’ forward Sean Monahan could be moved by the organization this or next season. According to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic (subscription required), Monahan might be a central piece as part of a series of moves to try and improve the team. And if he’s not, it certainly doesn’t sound like the Flames intend to bring him back when his contract expires.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0