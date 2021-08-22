Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Flames Unlikely to Extend Sean Monahan, Could Look for Trade Options

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed for change, a lack of production and some concerns related to injuries may have created a situation where Calgary Flames’ forward Sean Monahan could be moved by the organization this or next season. According to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic (subscription required), Monahan might be a central piece as part of a series of moves to try and improve the team. And if he’s not, it certainly doesn’t sound like the Flames intend to bring him back when his contract expires.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Christian Dvorak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Coyotes#Buffalo Sabres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Flames sign forward Dillon Dube to three-year, $6.9M deal

The Calgary Flames have signed restricted free-agent forward Dillon Dube to a three-year contract. The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.3M, leaving him an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent in 2024. Pat Steinberg of Sportnet reports that Dube will earn $2.2M in 2021-22, $2.3M in 2022-23 and $2.4M in 2023-24.
NHLchatsports.com

How could the Flames fit Jack Eichel under the cap ceiling?

Everyone and their dog has been chattering of late about the possibility, however remote, of the Calgary Flames acquiring Jack Eichel. We’ve discussed the pros and cons of it recently, but let’s get into the brass tacks of it all: if the Flames really wanted to trade for Eichel, could they do so and still field a cap compliant roster?
NHLflamesnation.ca

2021 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #12 Dan Vladar

Coming in at number 12 in the 2021 edition of the Calgary Flames prospect rankings is recent addition, Daniel “Darth Vader” Vladař. Prior to being traded to the Flames for a third-round pick, Vladař wrapped up a highly respectable 2020-21 season, which saw him tend the twine in three different leagues.
NHLYardbarker

Flames’ Valimaki Hoping to Step Up in Giordano’s Absence

You don’t have to tell Juuso Välimäki that his shortened 2020-21 campaign with the Calgary Flames was a bust. It seems everyone had sky-high expectations for the 22-year-old Finn, with some pundits even predicting the rookie defenceman had an outside shot at winning the Calder trophy. Välimäki was fresh off a successful stint in the Finnish Liiga league, and was finally healthy after a knee injury kept him off the ice for the entire 2019-20 NHL season. 2020-21 was supposed to be his coming out party.
HockeyAceShowbiz

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.
NHLYardbarker

Flyers’ Yandle Brings Iron Man Streak Into Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers signed Keith Yandle to a one-year, $900,000 contract on July 28. The 34-year-old defenseman began his current “iron man” streak on March 26, 2009. The streak has now reached 922 consecutive regular-season games — second longest in NHL history behind Doug Jarvis’s streak of 964 from the span of 1975-87.
NHLletsgobruins.net

New Controversy Surrounding Tuukka Rask.

As the offseason rumbles on, public enemy #1 is once again Tuukka Rask. The unsigned Boston Bruins' goalie recently had surgery and is likely out until December-January. Many believe that Rask will be back with the Bruins around then however the B's signed Linus Ullmark to a 4 year contract just in case and he's looking like the Bruins goalie of the future.
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Zdeno Chara reportedly wants to stay on east coast

If Zdeno Chara continues his Hall of Fame career this season, the defenseman apparently wants to stay on the east coast. According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, the St. Louis Blues have expressed interest in signing Chara but have been told he wants to stay closer to his family who will remain in Boston.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

5 Flames Prospects Who Could Crack the 2021-22 Roster

Predicting which prospects may be able to make the Calgary Flames’ 23-man active roster this fall is a mug’s game — especially in the middle of summer. Even so, I’m going to take a crack at it, although I won’t be wagering any money on my predictions. What makes it...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Calgary Flames: Revisiting the Jarome Iginla Trade

Over eight years ago, in late March of 2013, Calgary Flames fans were heartbroken to see not only their best leader, but one of the best leaders in NHL history in Jarome Iginla get traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The move didn’t come as much of a shock, as his contract was set to expire at the end of the 2012-13 season, and the team was in the midst of a rebuild. Still, it was very hard to say goodbye to the man who wore the ‘C’ for nine seasons and was still an incredible player.
NHLchatsports.com

Sabres news: Eichel trade appears unlikely before training camp

Mar 7, 2021; Uniondale, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel (9) reacts after a goal by the New York Islanders during the second period at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports. At the moment of this writing, Jack Eichel remains on the Buffalo Sabres,...
NHLchatsports.com

Looking back at the Trouba-Pionk trade

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Jacob Trouba #8 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on April 09, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) The news broke this week that the Winnipeg Jets had avoided arbitration by signing...
chatsports.com

NHL News: Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, and the Winnipeg Jets

Puck Pedia: The Carolina Hurricanes have signed 2021 second-round draft pick Ville Koivunen to a three-year entry-level deal. He’ll have an $850,833 salary cap hit and a $925,000 AAV. Yr 1/2: $750,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus, $82,500 GP bonus, $80,000 in the minors. Yr 3: $775,000 salary, $92,500 signing bonus,...
NHLflamesnation.ca

Flames re-sign RFAs Glenn Gawdin and Justin Kirkland

A little bit of mid-week news, folks. The Calgary Flames have announced two re-signings, as they’ve re-upped with restricted free agent forwards Glenn Gawdin and Justin Kirkland on one-year deals. Per our pal Pat Steinberg, Gawdin’s deal is worth $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL. Kirkland will...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

The 2021 Top 20 Leafs Prospects: #13 Mac Hollowell

Mac Hollowell has all the makings of a fan favourite. He’s a local boy, puts up a ton of points, isn’t afraid to drop the gloves once in a while, and plays the coveted RD position. His 5’10 frame may have been mocked when the Leafs selected him in the 4th round of the 2018 draft, but with another right handed defenceman under 6’ tall having just won the Norris, more and more people are beginning to warm themselves up to this flashy blueliner.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Dallas Stars’ 2011 Draft Picks

Next up in our Dallas Stars’ draft revisits is the 2011 NHL Draft. In 2010, Dallas drafted their future superstar defenseman, John Klingberg. While that is a tough act to follow, anything can happen when it comes to the Entry Draft. In 2011, they held six picks, one in each of the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh rounds. Here is a deep dive into how those picks turned out and if this draft, as a whole, was a success.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Extremely Early Trade Deadline Possibilities If Habs Are Sellers

The Montreal Canadiens were playing Stanley Cup Final games just six weeks ago, so it seems a bit odd to be looking forward to next year’s trade deadline. But it has been six weeks since we have seen them play, and it will be another five more before we are in the midst of the preseason schedule. So, why not take a quick peek ahead and see what could happen at the 2022 trade deadline?
NHLBleacher Report

There Will Never Be Another NHL Goaltender Like Henrik Lundqvist

In 1971, Hank Aaron hit a career-high 47 home runs. Relative to the MLB elite, it's a pithy total that ranks tied for 80th on the all-time single-season list. Yet Aaron retired as the Home Run King and now sits comfortably second all-time behind only Barry Bonds. It in some...

Comments / 0

Community Policy