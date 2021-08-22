Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Powell's second-term chances rise with key Yellen endorsement

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Jerome Powell’s chances for a second term as Federal Reserve chair gained momentum with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s endorsement, a move that would reduce uncertainty about the path for monetary policy amid risks from inflation and the delta variant. Yellen has told senior White House advisers that she...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lael Brainard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Economy#Federal Reserve Chair#Treasury#Democrats#Monetary Policy Analytics#Gop#The Federal Reserve Bank#The White House#Republicans#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fed signals tapering of ultralow rates

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultralow-rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Fed's extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. In a speech given virtually to an annual gathering...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

Fed’s Powell fails to signal taper timeline, says near-term rate-hike unlikely

On Friday, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to annual Central Bankers’ Jackson Hole economic conference that an ongoing recovery in US economy would more likely to sustain and reiterated his view that a blistering rise in inflation indicators would be momentary even as economic data released earlier in the day had revealed further rise in US inflation, while the Fed Chair did not provide any clues on when the Central Bank would begin to taper its monthly $120 billion bond repurchase program, however, added that the Central Bank might trim its asset purchases ‘this year.’ Aside from that, speaking in the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, Fed’s Powell also had hinted that the US Federal Reserve would stay cautious about raising interest rates as it was still awaiting the economy to reach full employment, as Powell was quoted saying that he would be avoiding to chase a ‘transitory’ inflation which in effect could potentially hinder job growth.
Businessq957.com

Fed Chair Powell’s big moment and 3 ways he could play it

(Reuters) – The stakes for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell when he delivers a speech on Friday, his fourth at the influential Jackson Hole economic symposium hosted each August by the Kansas City Fed, could not be much higher. Investors and traders will hang on his every word, from his...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Powell says Fed’s taper could start this year

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though it won’t be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter. The economy has now met the test of “substantial further progress” toward the Fed’s inflation objective that Powell and...
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

First look: The growing push for a green Fed

An environmental group with ties to the White House is pressing the Biden administration to emphasize climate change as it considers nominees to the Federal Reserve. Driving the news: Evergreen Action, in a new memo shared with Axios, lays out five actions they want from the Fed. They include:. Imposing...
U.S. PoliticsMetro International

Fed chief Powell’s record ‘mixed,’ think tank says

(Reuters) – A think tank highly critical of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s record on banking regulation released an assessment of his four-year tenure on Monday that is by turns scathing and complementary, highlighting the competing considerations as U.S. President Joe Biden weighs whether to reappoint him. The 23,000-word report...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Republican senator calls on Biden to reappoint Powell to top Fed job

Aug 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden should keep Jerome Powell at the helm of the Federal Reserve for another four years to build confidence in an improving economy that still faces significant risks, Senator Steve Daines said in a letter to the president on Thursday. "Changing the top leadership...
Businessinvestortelegraph.com

U.S Economy: Yellen backs reappointing Powell as Wall St. treads cautiously

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has told senior White House advisers she backs reappointing Jerome Powell as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair, whose term expires in February as per media sources. Powell was elevated to the Fed chair by President Donald Trump in 2018, replacing Yellen from the same position. Republican...
BusinessThe Fiscal Times

Yellen: Why Biden’s Spending Plan Is ‘Fiscally Responsible’

As lawmakers in Congress battle over the fate of President Joe Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday offers a vigorous defense of his plan to spend roughly $4 trillion over a period a of years on a wide variety of social and environmental programs.In an op-ed published by Yahoo Finance, Yellen argues that for decades the U.S. has underinvested in basic social goods, ranging from child care to education to infrastructure, and this neglect has produced “worrying trends” such as declining labor force participation. Biden’s plan, she says would begin to reverse those trends.
U.S. Politicsfinance-commerce.com

Yellen gets chance to shape Fed from outside

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Janet Yellen has dedicated most of her professional life to the Federal Reserve. She served in its highest-ranking roles, including as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, on its Washington-based board and as the central bank’s first female chair. When President Donald Trump decided to replace her in that role in 2017, she was sorely disappointed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy