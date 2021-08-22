Powell's second-term chances rise with key Yellen endorsement

On Friday, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks to annual Central Bankers’ Jackson Hole economic conference that an ongoing recovery in US economy would more likely to sustain and reiterated his view that a blistering rise in inflation indicators would be momentary even as economic data released earlier in the day had revealed further rise in US inflation, while the Fed Chair did not provide any clues on when the Central Bank would begin to taper its monthly $120 billion bond repurchase program, however, added that the Central Bank might trim its asset purchases ‘this year.’ Aside from that, speaking in the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, Fed’s Powell also had hinted that the US Federal Reserve would stay cautious about raising interest rates as it was still awaiting the economy to reach full employment, as Powell was quoted saying that he would be avoiding to chase a ‘transitory’ inflation which in effect could potentially hinder job growth.