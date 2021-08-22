Mariners throw everything they have at Astros to salvage a game in Houston

Alex Bregman will bring passion and another dangerous bat back to the Astros. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Luis Garcia has to lead the Major Leagues in laughs per interview. This 24-year-old Astros rookie pitching savior seems to find the joy in everything, even those tasks that many professional baseball players grumble over or just tolerate. Garcia is happiness personified — and the Houston Astros are suddenly starting to take on his outlook. That’s what getting Alex Bregman back and a pitching performance like this can do.