Spectators watch boats hit the water for Owensboro HydroFair

14news.com
 5 days ago

www.14news.com

CSX Railroad repair closing a section Hopkins Co. road

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says CSX Railroad will close a section of KY 1034/Rose Creek Road in Hopkins Co. for an emergency repair. Officials say work will begin on Wednesday, August 25 and is scheduled to be finished the same day. KYTC asks drivers to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE CONROE PARTY BOAT CAPSIZES PUTTING 53 PEOPLE IN THE WATER-ONE DEAD

Just after 8 pm Saturday night the “Lake Conroe Queen”, a party boat capsized near Regency Point on Lake Conroe. The boat with 53 men women and small children on board was hit by an unexpected high wind and five to six-foot waves. According to several personal weather stations on Weather Underground winds of just under 20 miles per hour hit the area at about 7:54 p.m. Calls started to come into 911 with reports of 20-30 people in the water and some still trapped in the boat. The number kept climbing. Residents of Regency Point watched it happen and several of them jumped into action pulling people from the water. Several children and babies were among the ones in the water. Several residents pointed to one resident who they say was a Navy Seal. Many say he himself is responsible for the rescue of 15-20 mostly children by him alone. Other residents used ropes and kayaks to rescue people in the diesel fuel-covered water. Many life vests were still floating after the rescues along with personal effects, shoes, and plastic chairs. A resident pulled one man out who had gone under, he was taken onboard a Conroe Fire Boat with CPR being performed. He was transported to Conroe Regional Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Another woman was transported after she suffered a panic attack. The male in the ambulance with her was her husband, he was uninjured. Firefighters from Conroe and Montgomery Fire Departments worked the scene, Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol also responded along with their dive team. It was initially feared there could be several more victims which may have drow, however, that was not the case as everyone was accounted for. Ritvid Sahi who is 10-years-old was one of the young ones thrown into the water. He said a friend had asked a crew member about capsizing and was told it could not, A short time later it did. Sahi said it was really scary. He said a guy got a kayak got him to the dock and out of the water. He said, “some of the parents were screaming for the people onshore to help them but they just stood there recording us but he was really thankful for the people who saved him.” Abhigit Jmethita said he did not know how to swim when his life vest came off as he went into the water. He has his 18-month-old child and 6-yer-old child with him. He said Justin, a crew member jumped in and saved him. Louis DeLuna shot close to 20-minutes of the incident after the boat rolled over. In his video, you see multiple people in the water. You see residents running along the dock helping. Firefighters used hoses to rinse fuel off the people who were in the water. The Lake Conroe Queen is a fairly new boat on the Lake docked on Old 105 at the 1097 Watersports Dock. The Lake Conroe Queen is a 60 passenger, double-deck sternwheeler paddleboat. It’s a reproduction of the 1860’s riverboat. The Lake Conroe Queen was built in 1986 in Grand Ledge, Michigan, and has traveled to Indiana, Colorado, and Louisiana with Captain Dale providing tours and private parties in each location! Passengers say they were about 40-minutes into their 90-minute sunset cruise when the incident happened.
Indiana State14news.com

Ind. reports 5K new COVID cases, 159 in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 5,027 new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths statewide. This brings the state’s pandemic total to 838,869 cases and 13,915 deaths. The map shows 159 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 70 new cases in Warrick County, 40 new cases in...
14news.com

Meeting on possible improvements along Fairview Dr. postponed

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The public meeting for possible improvements along Fairview Drive in Daviess County has been postponed. It was set for Thursday night but officials say there’s a staffing shortage due to COVID-19. Transportation officials want input on mobility and pedestrian access from Settles Road to Kentucky...
Vanderburgh County, IN14news.com

Race horse safe after escaping Ellis Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not something you see everyday - a race horse running down the highway. Ellis Park officials say around the time of Saturday’s first race, which was 12:50 p.m., a horse got out of the race park and took off running down the road. Vanderburgh County...
Henderson, KY14news.com

Juvenile arrested after man shot in head in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on Wednesday night. Officers say it happened on the 800 block of Pond Street. Police say a man was shot in the head, then ran into two poles trying to get away. He told officers he didn’t realize...
Indiana StatePosted by
Tribune Star

Sullivan coroner under investigation

Indiana State Police at Putnamville have confirmed an investigation into Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett on allegations of soliciting a minor for sex. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed the investigation, but declined to comment on the ongoing probe, which is ISP policy. Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom and Prosecutor Ann...
RelationshipsThe State

Baby found dead after Indiana parents say they left her with relative to get a break

An Indiana baby reported missing by her parents, who said they left her with a relative to get a break, has been found dead in a densely wooded area, officials said. The body of 11-month-old Mercedes Lain was found Wednesday night after days of searching for her in rural northern Indiana, according to the FBI. Justin Miller, 37, was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
Daviess County, INwamwamfm.com

Daviess County COVID-19 Update

The Daviess County Health Department released the latest local COVID-19 case numbers yesterday. Health Officials say 46 new cases of the virus have been confirmed since Friday. They say of those cases, 2 individuals were fully vaccinated and 44 individuals were unvaccinated. 3,374 cases have been confirmed in the county...
Evansville, IN14news.com

Affidavit: Man wanted for dealing causing death arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted for dealing in a controlled substance causing death has been arrested. According to an affidavit, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force were looking for 44-year-old Gene Hoover. Authorities say they saw Hoover walking down Fares Avenue at Diamond on Tuesday afternoon.
Anderson, SCwbtw.com

Lightning hits boat, sets it on fire at marina in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — A boat caught fire after it was struck by lightning at the Portman Marina on Lake Hartwell in Anderson on Saturday. Anderson County Fire Dispatch officials confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. The Zion Fire Department responded to the scene at Portman Marina, located at 1629 Marina Rd. in Anderson, S.C.
AccidentsPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Tractor-Trailer Carrying Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Crashes Over Embankment In West Virginia

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MONONGALIA COUNTY (KDKA) — A tractor-trailer carrying Moderna COVID-19 vaccines crashed into a concrete barrier and went over an embankment in West Virginia. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Friday at approximately 1:44 a.m. at the 144-mile marker on Interstate 79 northbound. Law enforcement says the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed. The tractor-trailer went 30 feet over the embankment and rolled on its side. The driver, law enforcement says, was trapped inside and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Officials temporarily closed the highway, and hazmat responded because oil and anti-freeze were leaking into a stream. Law enforcement says the vaccines were going to be sent as aid to another country.
Owensboro, KY14news.com

Owensboro police investigating shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the hospital around 9:45 Wednesday night after a 20-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim told authorities he was driving on...

