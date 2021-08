Last week I wrote an article about what to expect in the summer of 2022 with the crop of upcoming free agents and I am so glad that I was wrong. Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers have just come to an 8 year agreement worth 62 million or 7.75 per season. I don’t think anyone was expecting such a pay cut or hometown discount, considering the contract he’s coming off of (4.33 million AAV). He’s been the Flyers best player for the last few seasons, he’s still only 28 (turning 29 in December), and he’s arguably one of the best two way centres in the game today.