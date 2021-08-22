Cancel
Volleyball

New-look Rockets try to stay atop Three Rivers West Division

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad Cities Onlines
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGINGTON — Over the years, Orion and Riverdale had asserted themselves as the dominant volleyball powers in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. In 2020, a new challenger rose up to loosen those teams' grip on the conference championship. By virtue of splitting their two matches with Orion, the Rockridge Rockets captured the crown with a 9-1 mark, topping the runner-up Chargers and third-place Riverdale.

