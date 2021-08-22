New-look Rockets try to stay atop Three Rivers West Division

JACKSON – Jake Greer just wanted an opportunity to prove himself as a head coach. The former Jackson Northwest standout found his chance for a clean slate earlier this year when he was hired to take over the Vandercook Lake football program after serving as an assistant coach for the Mounties for the past 12 years. Now, he’ll be tasked with not only installing a new culture, a new scheme and a new roster, but he’ll do so under the umbrella of the 8-player division.