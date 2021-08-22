Don't make a faux pas, use fake fur the right way in home decor

You can make some upgrades and changes to give your home the feeling of a luxury hotel. Here are the top 10 ways. The centerpiece and most important furnishing in any hotel room is the bed, and the foundation of that is the mattress. If you don’t have a comfortable mattress that finds the perfect balance between firmness and softness, chances are you won’t be getting a restful night’s sleep. Given that mattresses last for several years, they’re worth the investment. Although Westin has their signature Heavenly Beds and Hilton uses Serta mattresses, we’re hard-pressed to find a mattress better than the TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt by Tempur-Pedic ($4,499, amazon.com). The luxurious Hotel on Rivington also uses Tempur-Pedic brand mattresses, and this model has multiple layers with comfort and cooling ability in mind, plus a memory-foam mattress that adapts to your body shape.