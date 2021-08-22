Cancel
Columbia County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 21:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Columbia; Greene The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Albany County in east central New York Northwestern Columbia County in east central New York Greene County in east central New York Southwestern Rensselaer County in east central New York Northeastern Ulster County in east central New York * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 610 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Around an inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, Hudson, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Coxsackie, Valatie, Windham, Athens, Castleton-On-Hudson, Kinderhook, North-South Lake Campground, Saugerties South, Lorenz Park and Preston-Potter Hollow. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding of poor drainage areas.

Comments / 0

