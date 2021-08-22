What a Diff'rence a Day Makes

As you know, I have no regard for "Diversity is our strength" as supreme motto for the dying nations of the west. But, while I disdain the bromides of the brain-dead, I do like a bit of genuine diversity, not least in our musical selections. And what with the chaos in Kabul and the Rio Grande I thought this week I'd go for either some timeless Afghan standard, or maybe a Mexican one. I'm still hunting for a great Pushtun bossa nova or Dari swinger, so Mexico it is. To remind us that once in a while it wasn't just Coronavirus, drugs and child sex-slavers coming across the southern border, here's the most successful song by Mexico's first successful female composer: