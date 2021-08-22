Sunday's top prospect performers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleHere's a look at Sunday’s top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Tigers: Riley Greene, OF (MLB No. 7), Triple-A Toledo. It took Greene only six games before he blasted his first Triple-A home run as the Tigers’ No. 2 prospect drove in five of Toledo’s nine runs with a 3-for-5 performance. Greene got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the bottom of the first, and he tallied a two-run single in the second to help the Mud Hens jump in front 5-0. After falling behind 8-5 in the sixth, Greene’s final RBI helped put Toledo within a run, and the Hens walked it off after loading the bases in the ninth. On the season, Greene is slashing .297/.378/.523 with 17 dingers and 60 RBIs. Tigers prospect stats »

