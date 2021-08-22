Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Search and rescue underway after deadly flash flooding in Tennessee

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people are still missing after 17 inches of rain sparked flash flooding in Tennessee. Jessi Mitchell has the story.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

CBS News

272K+
Followers
35K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy