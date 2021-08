NORMAL — Restock. Reload. But don’t call it a rebuild for the Normal West High School football team. “We were super talented last year. We had eight two-way starters by the end of the year,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “But the way last season went, a lot of guys had opportunities to play. With injuries and COVID-type situations, a lot of juniors were able to step up and give us some help where needed.”