(The Center Square) – If the state's historic drought continues, Washington's ecologists warn that it could cost the state more money than it has in its budget. Dave Christensen, a policy and program manager for the Department of Ecology, said as much to state lawmakers sitting on Monday during a virtual meeting with the Joint Legislative Committee on Water Supply. He said the department has so far scraped together $750,000 in operating and capital funds, but it lacks the money to aid farmers in the event of an extended water crisis. Christensen said at least $400,000 could be raised through not filling job vacancies, but the department is otherwise unfunded.