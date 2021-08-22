No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team holds off No. 12 West Virginia

Editor’s Note: This is Chris’s work and am I posting on his behalf. After a few months away, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons men’s soccer team returns to regular season action on Thursday versus the Virginia Commonwealth Rams at Spry to kick off a 2021 campaign with very high expectations. Following a spring campaign where they didn’t taste defeat until the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, the Deacs return a young, but now more experienced, squad, bolstered by the nation’s top recruiting class. In the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, the Deacs were ranked number 7 in the nation, behind ACC foes the Clemson Tigers (6), the Tar Heels (4), and the Pittsburgh Panthers. As ever with Wake, they’ll be looking to bring home silverware, both conference and national, and this year they’ll have as good of a chance as they always do.