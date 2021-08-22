Cancel
Virginia State

No. 4 Virginia women's soccer team holds off No. 12 West Virginia

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
Daily Progress
 5 days ago

The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team continued its strong start to the season with a 1-0 road win over No. 12 West Virginia on Sunday. A seventh-minute header from Diana Ordoñez proved to be all the Cavaliers (2-0-0) needed as they posted their second consecutive clean sheet to start the season.

