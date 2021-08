Run at Haydock Park racecourse the Group One Sprint Cup is run over 6f and often attracts some of the best speedsters from around the world. Here at GeeGeez we take a look back at previous winners and highlight the key trends ahead of the 2021 renewal – this year run on Saturday 4th September – Did you know that 15 of the last 19 Haydock Sprint Cup winners were aged 5 or younger?