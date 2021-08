After waiting nearly two years to taste victory, Maryland was not content with winning just one game. Just three minutes into the match, forward Mikayla Dayes had the ball just across midfield ready to make something happen. Dayes would ultimately not be credited with any official stats on the play, but made a dazzling move, slicing between two defenders. Dayes placed the ball perfectly to the feet of forward Emily McNesby as she was striding right inside the 18-yard box. McNesby threaded a perfect cross to forward Kori Locksley, who tapped it in to give the Terps the early 1-0 lead.