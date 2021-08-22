Cancel
Michigan State

Ryan Blaney Pulls Out Surprise NASCAR Win at Michigan

By Fred Smith
Road & Track
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore some light rain fell with 20 laps to go in today's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, a four-car group of William Byron, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch was bunched together on track in a battle for the race win. The rain brought a caution, a wreck back in the field brought another, and somehow the guy running seconds behind that group ended up beating them all without ever really passing a car.

