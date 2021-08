Kentucky and Western Kentucky feature two of the top volleyball programs in the entire country and they put their talent on full display Thursday night. Over in Bowling Green at Diddle Arena, UK and WKU met up for their annual exhibition match, which they’ve done for years now. It was a tightly contested outing, even if the final score didn’t matter. In the end, Kentucky won the second and fourth sets while WKU took the first and third to split the match. According to UK Athletics, 1700 fans were in attendance.