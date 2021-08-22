Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Song Joong Ki and Seo Ye Ji are the Most Google Searched Korean Actor and Actress Name in the First Half of 2021

By ockoala
koalasplayground.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pure data analytics available from Google search terms are exactly that, the number of times a word was typed into a search bar and pressed go. No subjectively whatsoever. So it’s definitely been an eventful year so far into 2021 in K-ent (and really in multiple other Asian ent industries) so the recently released Google top search terms for South Korean actors and actresses is quite illuminating. The top male actor was Song Joong Ki, a positive search term thanks to his hit tvN drama Vincenzo, whereas the top actress search was for Seo Ye Ji in a negative light due to her scandal this year being the ex-girlfriend of Kim Jung Hyun who gaslighted him into acting like a major douchey jerk on the set of the K-drama Time. The rest of the searches are a combo of perennially popular stars along with stars with major projects/buzz this year. The actor searches after Song Joong Ki in the following order of second through ten: Song Kang, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sun Ho, Yoo Ah In, Gong Yoo, and Lee Do Hyun. The ladies side after Seo Ye Ji are in the order of second through ten: Han So Hee, Yoo Yeo Jung, Jeon Ji Hyun, Lee Ji Ah, Son Ye Jin, Kim So Yeon, Kim Tae Ri, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Kim Go Eun. Like I said, the buzzy stars are the youngsters like Han So Hee, Song Kang, and Lee Do Hyun, who all had dramas this year so far. Perennially popular stars who still are in the Google top ten despite being in the army (Park Bo Gum) or having no current projects (Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin), and of course the leads of Penthouse got their deserved big search breaks.

koalasplayground.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Tae Ri
Person
Lee Min Ho
Person
Seo Ye Ji
Person
Song Kang
Person
Park Seo Joon
Person
Kim Soo Hyun
Person
Gong Yoo
Person
Son Ye Jin
Person
Song Joong Ki
Person
Hyun Bin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Actor#Seoul#Actress Name#Asian#South Korean#Han#Penthouse#Sjk News#Nugu#Hb#Sk#Syj#Lmh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Song Joong Ki Criticized: Song Hye Kyo's Ex To Give Up Part Of His Itaewon Property After Receiving Complaints

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine is half-ARMY and half-BLINK, who loves watching K-dramas as much as she adores kimchi and kimbap. Song Joong Ki is not only known for being one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. The former husband of Song Hye Kyo has also been hitting the headlines because of his good deeds, unwavering support to good causes, and taking part in humanitarian efforts.
Worldepicstream.com

Song Hye Kyo Shock: Song Joong Ki's Ex Reveals Why Her Characters On Now, We Are Breaking Up And The Glory Are Different

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Song Hye Kyo made headlines again after she appeared on the cover of Vogue Korea’s September 2021 issue. Photos of Song Joong Ki’s former wife spread like wildfire online and fans could not help but appreciate the ageless and spotless beauty of the 39-year-old actress.
Celebritiesepicstream.com

Lee Min Ho Revelation: Suzy's Ex Details His Evil Character In Pachinko, Reveals His Creative Side

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Lee Min Ho has been hitting headlines lately due to his stunning and jaw-dropping endorsement photos for the French fashion house and luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Not only that because of the Boys Over Flowers star also graced the cover of Esquire Magazine and revealed some interesting details about his current hobby and upcoming series titled Pachinko.
CelebritiesSoompi

QUIZ: Which Jun Ji Hyun Character Are You Most Like?

Make way for the queen. Jun Ji Hyun has been a household name in the Korean entertainment industry for quite some time. Her poise, her beauty, her elegance, and ability to raise a family while conquering the world have been more than impressive. Curious to see which legendary character of hers you’re most like? Take this quiz to find out!
Traffic Accidentsepicstream.com

Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin Welcoming First Baby Soon? Here's Why Crash Landing On You Actress Is Unlikely To Be Pregnant

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Pregnancy rumors have been hounding Son Ye Jin as she, allegedly, moved into the luxury penthouse of her boyfriend, Hyun Bin, earlier this year. Speculations have it that the Crash Landing On You stars are planning to tie the knot soon. However, it remains to be seen of these reports are true or just a work of fiction.
WorldSoompi

8 K-Dramas Starring Our Beloved Song Ji Hyo

For most of us, we likely came to know and fell in love with Song Ji Hyo through “Running Man.” Whether it’s her easy-going personality or her can-do attitude where she doesn’t back down from any challenges, it’s just very easy to love her. But other than being a member of the long-running variety show, she’s also Song Ji Hyo the actress, who made her acting debut in 2003 and has since been regularly churning out both dramas and movies.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Nevertheless Ending Explained: Song Kang, Han So Hee's Characters Reconcile + Chae Jong Hyeop's Do Hyeok Moves On

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Nevertheless just came to an end but devoted followers of the popular K-drama series are still not over with its finale episode. Though Song Kang and Han So Hee’s characters ended up together in Nevertheless Episode 10, some fans may still need the ending explained.
WorldSoompi

Lee Sang Yoon Is A Chaebol Born Under A Lucky Star In New Drama “One The Woman”

SBS has released the first stills of Lee Sang Yoon in the upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both the prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and the chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a chaebol heir who still has feelings for his first love.
Movieskoalasplayground.com

Kim Min Jae Steals the Drama in the First Teaser for KBS Rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince Opposite Park Kyu Young

I found the first official poster for upcoming KBS romance drama Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) bizarrely terrible but thankfully the first teaser swung things back to the positive side albeit in a very one-sided way. Male lead Kim Min Jae is ON FIRE, he totally stole the 30 second teaser with his animated exuberance, and conversely female lead Park Kyu Young just came across as woefully miscast. It’s the same initial impression I got of Kim Go Eun in character for her upcoming drama Yumi’s Cells, the two actresses have the cool, sleek, competent young man vibe down pat and having them play cutesy, timid, or here rich and with bad flashy fashion taste just doesn’t jibe well off the bat. Certainly as the drama gets into the swing of things the awkward first impression can smooth out, and it will help a lot if her hairstyle is changed like ASAP. Those wispies want me to pull her hair out argh sorry it’s triggering my OCD.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Sumit Singh Teases Huge Jenny Slatten Meltdown: Our Fight Was VERY Real!

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are among the new and returning 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couples. The Season 3 trailer teased one explosive moment between them. Sumit's refusal to defy his parents made Jenny lose it, screaming that she's done and storming away. It's all real, Sumit confirms...
Behind Viral Videosallkpop.com

Korean YouTuber who faked having Tourette's syndrome applies to be on 'Show Me the Money 10'

The Korean YouTuber, who was embroiled in a controversy last year as he was found to have faked having Tourette's Syndrome, is back on YouTube after a year. Hong Jung Oh, who used to run the YouTuber channel 'I'm Tourette,' has created a new channel under his own name and revealed that he had applied to be on 'Show Me the Money 10.' On July 29, Hong Jung Oh posted a video with the title, 'Hong Jung Oh's application video for Show Me the Money 10' on his new YouTube channel.
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Best Netflix shows with new seasons coming in 2021

There are so many good Netflix shows coming later this year. We’ve already seen so many good Netflix shows so far in 2021, especially this summer with news seasons of hit shows like Virgin River season 3, Outer Banks season 2, Never Have I Ever season 2, Atypical season 4, and many more.
WorldNME

Red Velvet’s Joy and singer Crush are dating, their agencies confirm

Red Velvet member Joy and South Korean R&B singer Crush are in a relationship, as confirmed by their agencies. Earlier today (August 23), South Korean news outlet Sports Chosun first broke the news with a report about the duo’s relationship. The publication claimed that the duo had kept in touch after they collaborated on Crush’s May 2020 single ‘Mayday’, and subsequently embarked on a romantic relationship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy