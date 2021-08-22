Song Joong Ki and Seo Ye Ji are the Most Google Searched Korean Actor and Actress Name in the First Half of 2021

The pure data analytics available from Google search terms are exactly that, the number of times a word was typed into a search bar and pressed go. No subjectively whatsoever. So it’s definitely been an eventful year so far into 2021 in K-ent (and really in multiple other Asian ent industries) so the recently released Google top search terms for South Korean actors and actresses is quite illuminating. The top male actor was Song Joong Ki, a positive search term thanks to his hit tvN drama Vincenzo, whereas the top actress search was for Seo Ye Ji in a negative light due to her scandal this year being the ex-girlfriend of Kim Jung Hyun who gaslighted him into acting like a major douchey jerk on the set of the K-drama Time. The rest of the searches are a combo of perennially popular stars along with stars with major projects/buzz this year. The actor searches after Song Joong Ki in the following order of second through ten: Song Kang, Hyun Bin, Park Seo Joon, Park Bo Gum, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Sun Ho, Yoo Ah In, Gong Yoo, and Lee Do Hyun. The ladies side after Seo Ye Ji are in the order of second through ten: Han So Hee, Yoo Yeo Jung, Jeon Ji Hyun, Lee Ji Ah, Son Ye Jin, Kim So Yeon, Kim Tae Ri, Jeon Yeo Bin, and Kim Go Eun. Like I said, the buzzy stars are the youngsters like Han So Hee, Song Kang, and Lee Do Hyun, who all had dramas this year so far. Perennially popular stars who still are in the Google top ten despite being in the army (Park Bo Gum) or having no current projects (Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin), and of course the leads of Penthouse got their deserved big search breaks.