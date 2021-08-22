Cancel
Environment

Warming Trend Arriving

By Meteorologist Patrick Wright
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gradual warming trend kicks off today. The Delta Breeze will weaken throughout the first half of the week. As we start the workweek we can expect the temperatures to increase into the upper 80s for most of the valley. We will see temperatures in the low 90s by the middle of the week. During this period, the air quality for those in the southern end of the Sacramento Valley saw an improvement as a result of the Delta Breeze. As the breeze begins to weaken, we can expect the air quality to gradually deteriorate as temperatures warm.

