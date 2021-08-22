Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders FC at Columbus Crew: community player ratings form

By Sounder at Heart
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had a bad feeling about this one going into it. You’ve heard all the numbers by now. Columbus Crew had lost five in a row. They couldn’t lose another, could they? And besides, Seattle Sounders were coming off a rivalry match in Portland and a midweek trip to Dallas/Frisco. Sure, those were both wins, but this would be yet another road match. Against the team that had their number the last time they squared off.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Columbus Crew#Dallas#Seattle Sounders Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerRSL Soapbox

Player Ratings: RSL 1-0 Austin FC

Ac MacMath - 6 Austin FC put one shot on goal and MacMath saved it. He did what he needed to do to help RSL get three points at home. Ashtone Morgan - 5.5 Morgan got another start and fulfilled expectations with his hustle and determination to keep Austin off the scoreboard.
MLSKansas City Star

Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in conference action

Seattle Sounders FC (9-3-6) vs. Portland Timbers (7-8-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +149, Seattle +180, Draw +234; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Timbers host the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action. The Timbers finished 11-6-6 overall and 6-4-2 at home during the 2020 season. Portland scored 55...
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

The Seattle Sounders changed out seven starters and still managed to win their third straight road game, this one 1-0 over FC Dallas on Wednesday. Raúl Ruidíaz came off the bench to score his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Sounders jumped back to the top of the Western Conference lead.
MLSfcdallas.com

Matchday Guide: FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders | 8.18.2021

FRISCO, Texas - Join us at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, August 18 at 7:30PM to cheer on FC Dallas as they take on the Seattle Sounders in a match presented by UnitedHealthcare. 3 Points Wednesdays featuring $3 beer and $1 hot dogs will kickoff this week. Limited tickets are still available at fcdallastickets.com.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Sounders vs FC Dallas, recap: Ruidíaz is on fire

Another trip to Texas with a heavily rotated starting lineup, another 1-0 win courtesy of a Raúl Ruidíaz golazo! The Seattle Sounders claimed all three points against FC Dallas thanks to the superest of super subs. The team weathered quite a storm as Dallas held just under 65% of possession...
MLSchatsports.com

Sounders at FC Dallas: One Good Question

You wake up. You make coffee. You find your Sounders shirt. You get ready to watch the club take on FC Dallas. No, you aren’t stuck in some straight-to-streaming version of Groundhog Day. This is just the nature of the limited opponent schedule of pandemic soccer. Tonight the Seattle Sounders...
MLSthedallasnews.net

Sounders hope to break jinx of playing at FC Dallas

FC Dallas don't lose at home very often. They had an 18-match home unbeaten streak snapped in Frisco, Texas, on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat to Western Conference-leading Sporting Kansas City. Dallas (5-8-6, 21 points) will try to avoid losing consecutive home games for the first time since 2013 when...
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT roster for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: Ricardo Pepi picks U.S. Soccer squad over Mexico

The United States men's national team roster for next month's World Cup qualifiers is here. The 26-player squad selected by manager Gregg Berhalter was announced Thursday. This is the first squad for the U.S. since winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup this past summer, and it included a big development. Ricardo Pepi, the talented 18-year-old striker of FC Dallas, has chosen the United States over Mexico and is part of this USMNT roster.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: Community Player Ratings

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. That was fun! Tottenham Hotspur hosted the Champions of England in the first match week of the 2021-22 Premier League season under a bit of a cloud after Harry Kane made it clear he wanted to leave Spurs for those blokes in Sky Blue. But despite Kane not even making it into the side (he was supposedly hiding out in a private suite in the stadium watching) Tottenham decided they’d just win anyway — Son Heung-Min’s outstanding second half goal was the difference, and Spurs hung on for a 1-0 win over the Citizens.
MLSchatsports.com

Player ratings from Atlanta United’s 1-0 win over Toronto FC

GK Brad Guzan 7 - Guzan’s second straight clean sheet in a row, and as opposed to the weekend’s game vs. LAFC, Guzan was busy and made some key stops. He did make one bad error playing out of the back that turned into an immediate chance, but other than that he was a net positive for the team.
MLSbigdsoccer.com

Scouting Report: Will FC Dallas be able to cool off the Seattle Sounders?

As you may have heard on the MLS ExtraTime podcast, the Seattle Sounders are the best team in the league and having dispatched Tigres on Tuesday, they seem disposed to make the case that they are the best on the continent. Or as Sam Jones noted in this week’s power rankings, “THEY ABSOLUTELY OBLITERATED TIGRES AND PORTLAND IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES AND WE’RE ALL DOOMED.“ In their last two matches, the Sounders have been rolling. Yet two weeks ago we walked away with a 1-1 draw. Game on.
MLSchatsports.com

Game Grades: Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

The Columbus Crew lost sixth straight game (not counting shootout losses) after a 2-1 defeat to the Seattle Sounders at Lower.com Field on Saturday evening. The Black & Gold took the lead in the 77th minute but could not hold onto the lead as the Sounders scored in the 88th and 89th minutes to steal the victory on the road.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas drops second straight home game, 1-0 to Seattle Sounders

The Seattle Sounders brought an MVP candidate off the bench Wednesday night and it made all the difference as Raul Ruidiaz scored the game’s only goal to down FC Dallas 1-0. The loss was the second straight at home for FC Dallas, something the club hasn’t seen happen to them at Toyota Stadium under Luchi Gonzalez.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Costigan: In-depth tactical preview when the Seattle Sounders square off with Columbus Crew

When Columbus Crew beat the Seattle Sounders to lift MLS Cup last December, the consensus among experts seemed to be that the Crew were ready to embark on a period of dominance and the Rave Green’s successful cycle was coming to an end. Fast forward eight months and it is Seattle riding high in the western conference and Columbus who have really struggled to build on their impressive MLS Cup win.
massivereport.com

Predicted XI: Seattle Sounders

Gaping holes in the lineup testing depth, grossly under-performing offensive performance and defensive missteps that make supporters shake their heads, the themes for the Columbus Crew have become so repetitive over the recent five-game losing streak. With the Crew firmly in the second half of the season, the Black & Gold sit on just 24 points, nearly half as many as the conference-leading New England Revolution.
MLSdallassun.com

Sounders, Crew meet in MLS Cup rematch

The Seattle Sounders will play in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for the first time since the 2020 MLS Cup in December, won by the Crew 3-0. While Seattle (11-3-6, 39 points) is doing its part to return to the title match, the slumping Crew (6-8-6, 24 points) have a much tougher challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy