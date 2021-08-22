Cancel
Bears LB Khalil Mack ranked No. 23 on NFL Top 100

Cover picture for the articleBears edge rusher Khalil Mack has been ranked as the No. 23 player in the NFL Top 100 for the 2021 season. Mack, who was PFF’s highest-graded edge rusher in the league last year, led the Bears with 9 sacks in his third season with the team. His total tied for 14th in the NFL and ninth among edge rushers. He also contributed 31 pressures, 16 quarterback hurries and 13 quarterback hits, and he had the fifth-highest run stop win rate among all edge rushers. He was named to his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl for his efforts.

