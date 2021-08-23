Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

New York Rangers legend Rod Gilbert dies at 80

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gbpzs_0bZmCnA200 Rod Gilbert, the Hall of Fame right wing who starred for the New York Rangers and helped Canada win the 1972 Summit Series, had died. He was 80.

Gilbert's family confirmed the death to Rangers on Sunday. The team didn't provide details.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rod Gilbert - one of the greatest Rangers to ever play for our organization and one of the greatest ambassadors the game of hockey has ever had," Rangers owner James Dolan said in a statement.

"While his on-ice achievements rightly made him a Hall of Famer, it was his love for the Rangers and the people of New York that endeared him to generations of fans and forever earned him the title, 'Mr. Ranger.'"

From Montreal, Gilbert spent his entire 18-year NHL career with the Rangers - a career that was nearly derailed In 1960 when he broke a vertebra in his back after slipping on garbage on the ice while playing for Guelph in the junior Ontario Hockey Association.

Gilbert recovered and ended up with 406 goals and 615 assists in 1,065 regular-season games and 34 goals and 33 assists in 79 playoff games. He holds Rangers records for goals and points. In 1972, he had a goal and three assists in six games for Canada in its historic eight-game victory of the Soviet Union in the Summit Series.

Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1982, Gilbert spent many years in the Rangers organization after his retirement as a player.

"Rod Gilbert's impact on the National Hockey League and the New York Rangers over the past 62 years was profound - both on and off the ice," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "As a player, he was revered by his teammates, respected by his opponents and absolutely beloved by Rangers' fans."

Gilbert appeared in eight All-Star Games and received the Bill Masterton Trophy in 1976 as the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

His No. 7 jersey became the first number ever to be retired by the Rangers when it was raised to Madison Square Garden rafters on Oct. 14, 1979. In 2007, the National Hockey League Alumni Association honored Gilbert with the Man of the Year Award.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 2

ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Bettman
Person
Rod Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#The Hall Of Fame#The New York Rangers#The Hockey Hall Of Fame#The Bill Masterton Trophy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Youtube
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLYardbarker

Flyers’ Yandle Brings Iron Man Streak Into Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Flyers signed Keith Yandle to a one-year, $900,000 contract on July 28. The 34-year-old defenseman began his current “iron man” streak on March 26, 2009. The streak has now reached 922 consecutive regular-season games — second longest in NHL history behind Doug Jarvis’s streak of 964 from the span of 1975-87.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Don’t sleep on New York Rangers in 2021-22

Earlier this week the NHL tweeted out a simple graphic with an equally simple question. On one side was Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers and on the other side was Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders. The question: who will have more wins in 2021-22? The answer...
NHLBleacher Report

There Will Never Be Another NHL Goaltender Like Henrik Lundqvist

In 1971, Hank Aaron hit a career-high 47 home runs. Relative to the MLB elite, it's a pithy total that ranks tied for 80th on the all-time single-season list. Yet Aaron retired as the Home Run King and now sits comfortably second all-time behind only Barry Bonds. It in some...
NHLtalesbuzz.com

Ron Duguay remembers Rangers’ Rod Gilbert: ‘No one better’

The first person to greet Ron Duguay and show him New York when he joined the Rangers in 1977 was Rod Gilbert. This was Duguay’s rookie NHL campaign and turned out to be the last of Gilbert’s 18 seasons in New York, but that didn’t stop the future Hall of Famer and face of the franchise from welcoming the team’s first-round draft pick to the team.
NHLchatsports.com

Early Preview: New York Rangers will have tough go in the Metropolitan Division

Predicting the Metropolitan Division in the 2021-22 campaign is a fool’s errand. The division is filled with good-but-not-great teams and one in disarray. A couple of clubs — namely the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders — lead the pack, but nearly all the other teams could finish anywhere from third to seventh.
NHLNHL

Rocket Richard terrified Hall of Fame goalie Glenn Hall

Legendary forward's eyes 'lit up … like a pinball machine,' among memorable hockey quotes. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares some of his favorite hockey quotes...
NHLNHL

Parise thrilled to have Minnesota Special Hockey players as teammates

EDINA, Minn. -- Zach Parise watched teammate Maggie Schuneman skate toward the net Monday and tap in a rebound to give their team a 4-3 lead. But the celebration was more memorable than the goal for Schuneman, a Minnesota Special Hockey player and Parise's teammate for the evening. "She told...
NHLreviewjournal.com

Ryan Reaves bids farewell to Golden Knights fans

Legend has it that Ryan Reaves once told a team he was the solution to their Tom Wilson problem. It certainly sounds like something that would come from the mouth of the boisterous winger. There’s just one issue. “I never said that,” Reaves noted. “See, people make quotes for me....
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Rangers’ Gilbert, Lundqvist Destined to Be Overlooked

New York Rangers world was hit with two painful stories in a three-day span last week, first the retirement of future Hall of Fame goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Friday and then the death of franchise icon Rod Gilbert at age 80 on Sunday. Both men represented the best the team has had to offer, augmenting their brilliant playing careers with class and dignity that will render their legacies in Blueshirts timeless.
HockeyAceShowbiz

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.
NHLletsgobruins.net

New Controversy Surrounding Tuukka Rask.

As the offseason rumbles on, public enemy #1 is once again Tuukka Rask. The unsigned Boston Bruins' goalie recently had surgery and is likely out until December-January. Many believe that Rask will be back with the Bruins around then however the B's signed Linus Ullmark to a 4 year contract just in case and he's looking like the Bruins goalie of the future.
Malone, NYPress-Republican

New York Rangers' Learn to Play program coming to Malone

MALONE — Hit the ice, skate around and leave with a smile. That's what the New York Rangers' Learn to Play program strives to achieve. The Malone Minor Hockey Association will have a chance to learn what the program is all about and reap the benefits. Malone has partnered with...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 4th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd to 1st overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this series is to reflect...
NHLYardbarker

Hurricanes Linked to Tarasenko in Trade Talks

Sara Civian of The Athletic (subscription required) is noting that the Carolina Hurricanes are actively looking to bolster their secondary scoring and that there’s a chance they’ll be hoping to make a trade for offensive help prior to the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. One name that could be on their radar is Vladimir Tarasenko out of the St. Louis Blues organization.

Comments / 2

Community Policy