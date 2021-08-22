Obituary, Theodore Karl Fisch

Theodore Karl Fisch, Pawling, N.Y. passed on August 21, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1926, in New York City, to parents Anna Paula Fisch (nee Ritter) and John Karl Fisch, Ted grew up in the Bronx, and after graduating high school, attended Butler Aviation School in Queens, N.Y. Theodore served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a mechanic, assigned to PBY Sub Chasers and F4U Corsairs. Following his naval service, Ted worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an aircraft mechanic at LaGuardia Airport. In 1950, Theodore was hired by Pan American World Airways (PAA) and went into training as a Flight Engineer. During his career at Pan American, he flew various aircraft, starting on propellers. Ted transitioned to jets in the late 1950’s, starting with the DC–8, and spent a short time on the Boeing 707, before flying 747 and the 747 Special Performance airframe. Ted ended his 37-year Pan American career flying 747s, retiring in 1987.