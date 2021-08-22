Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pawling, NY

Obituary, Theodore Karl Fisch

By Harlem Valley News
theharlemvalleynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheodore Karl Fisch, Pawling, N.Y. passed on August 21, 2021. He was born on December 10, 1926, in New York City, to parents Anna Paula Fisch (nee Ritter) and John Karl Fisch, Ted grew up in the Bronx, and after graduating high school, attended Butler Aviation School in Queens, N.Y. Theodore served in the U.S. Navy during World War II as a mechanic, assigned to PBY Sub Chasers and F4U Corsairs. Following his naval service, Ted worked for Trans World Airlines (TWA) as an aircraft mechanic at LaGuardia Airport. In 1950, Theodore was hired by Pan American World Airways (PAA) and went into training as a Flight Engineer. During his career at Pan American, he flew various aircraft, starting on propellers. Ted transitioned to jets in the late 1950’s, starting with the DC–8, and spent a short time on the Boeing 707, before flying 747 and the 747 Special Performance airframe. Ted ended his 37-year Pan American career flying 747s, retiring in 1987.

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Pawling, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Long Island#Ct#Butler Aviation School#The U S Navy#Pby Sub Chasers#F4u Corsairs#Trans World Airlines#Twa#Paa#Pan American Pilots#Ny O Gauge Clubs#The Dutchess County Aspca#Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Boeing
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy