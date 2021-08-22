Erratic driving upends IndyCar's championship race

Is the next go-to road trip a cruise to Nashville to catch IndyCar flying at 200 MPH+ around downtown? It certainly felt like a monumental weekend for the IndyCar series, with a mammoth television rating to back it up. On this episode Charlie and 'The Car Cuz' Josh Stiegman breakdown scene in Nashville on and off the track, plus a full preview of IndyCar & NASCAR's triple-header weekend on tap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The most dramatic stint of the racing season is here and there is no better place to get the top two series in North America together than Indy. Thank you Roger Penske!