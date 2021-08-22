Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brainerd, MN

Steve Torrence wins at Brainerd to complete NHRA track sweep

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) — Steve Torrence won at Brainerd International Raceway on Sunday, giving him a least one victory at every track on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series circuit. The points leader and three-time defending Top Fuel champion drove to his seventh victory of the year and 47th overall, beating Clay Millican in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals with a 3.712-second run at 323.74 mph. Matt Hagan won in Funny Car, beating Cruz Pedregon with a 3.923 at 327.98 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat for his second victory of the season and 38th overall.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brainerd, MN
Sports
City
Brainerd, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cruz Pedregon
Person
Matt Hagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhra#Drag Racing#Nhra#Ap#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

ISIS-K attack upends Kabul evacuation

The deadly ISIS-K attack at the Kabul airport on Thursday has upended U.S. evacuation efforts and confirmed widespread fears a terrorist group would seek to capitalize on the chaos as thousands scramble to leave Afghanistan's capital before next week. The Biden administration for weeks had warned of such an ambush,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy