Eternals Star Hospitalized for 'Serious Facial Injuries' Following Brutal Assault

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Actor Barry Keoghan is set for a major career breakthrough in Hollywood thanks to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe but in an unfortunate turn of events, the star of upcoming films such as Eternals and The Batman was hospitalized over the weekend following a brutal assault in Galway, Ireland. According to a report from the Independent, the 28-year-old Irish star was found outside a hotel in Galway with "serious injuries", sustaining cuts on his face.

